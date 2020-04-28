Youth suffering from cold, fever dies in Brahmanbaria









A young man suffering from cold and fever died while undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital on Monday night.





The deceased was identified as Al Amin, a rickshaw puller of Charlalpur village in Ashuganj upazila.





Officer-in-Charge of Ashuganj Police Station Md Jabel Mahmud said Amin was admitted to the hospital with tonsil problem and later had fever and cold.





His samples were collected for coronavirus test, he said.





His house and other houses of the neighbourhood were put under lockdown, the OC said.





So far, 35 confirmed coronavirus cases were found in the district, according to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). Two of the patients had died.





Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. On Monday, the country’s health authorities said 5,913 coronavirus cases and 152 deaths had been recorded so far.





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 211,537 on Tuesday morning with 3,064,225 confirmed case after disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.





What is coronavirus?





Coronavirus is a respiratory disease which seems to start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. After a week, it leads to shortness of breath and some patients require hospital treatment.





These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness. They are similar to those for much more common viruses, such as colds and flu.





In more severe cases, coronavirus can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, multiple organ failure and even death.





Older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease), are more likely to become severely ill.





The incubation period - between infection and showing any symptoms - lasts up to 14 days, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. But some researchers say it may be up to 24 days.

