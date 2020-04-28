Politics of division only to worsen coronavirus situation: Quader









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said politics of division and disintegration will worsen the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh.





“We need to fight this deadly virus collectively and that’s the best effective weapon,”





Quader said while speaking at an online briefing from his residence.





Coronavirus issue cannot be a political one, Quader said adding, “This is a battle which needs to be fought together…it’s a fight of life and death.”





Quader, also Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been monitoring constantly and giving directives in this regard. “This fight must be won…the victory is around, Inshallah, if we follow the health directives with patience.”





Pointing at people, the minister also said, “Don’t think yourselves alone because Sheikh Hasina’s government is beside you.”





Quader urged all to refrain from adulterating foods, including iftar items, during this holy month of Ramadan.





The coronavirus situation looks to be serious in Bangladesh as new cases and deaths caused by the virus are surging.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh has confirmed 5,913 coronavirus cases and 152 deaths till Monday.

