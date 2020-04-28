Coronavirus cases surge to 6,462 in Bangladesh









Confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 6,462 in Bangladesh on Tuesday after the health authorities reported 549 new cases and three fatalities.





“In the last 24 hours, 549 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the country,” said Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana in the daily health bulletin broadcast.





During this period, three people died from coronavirus surging the total deaths to 155.





In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 4,332 samples, she added.





Earlier on April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as ‘vulnerable zone’ to virus infection.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 5 to contain the spread of highly infectious virus.





Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 211,609 as of Tuesday.





According to worldometer data, 3,064,895 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year. So far, 922,581 people have recovered.





Of those infected, 1,930,705 are currently being treated and 56,300 of them are in serious or critical condition.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

