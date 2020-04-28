Google mixing up its doodles to help users cope with pandemic









Search giant Google is looking to help ease the boredom of its users during worldwide lockdown with special doodles reminding them of their favorite games on its regular home page.





The animated doodle on Tuesday showcased one of the most popular outdoor sports—cricket, where a bowler is seen delivering the ball only to see the batsman hit it straight back over his head for 6.





Right now, so many of us around the world are stuck at home, eager for a way to fill the time. For the next two weeks, Google is going to do its part to help cure your boredom by showcasing a popular game from a past Doodle every day.





On Monday, Google Doodle showcased, “Coding for Carrots,” dating back to 2017, that originally celebrated the 50th anniversary of Logo, the first-ever programming language designed for use by children.





Last week, Google campaigned urging people to stay home and save lives with a special doodle on its regular home page.





Before that, the search engine paid rich tributes to doctors, nurses and medical staff during this global coronavirus pandemic through its daily doodles on the home page.

