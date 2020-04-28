20,017 released from quarantine, so far, in Khulna division









A total of 20,017 people have, so far, been released from home or institutional quarantine, out of the total 25,062, as they showed no symptoms of novel coronavirus, in the division, an official said here today.





While talking to BSS, Assistant Director (Health) in Khulna Dr. Ferdousi Akther said a total of 19,071 people have been released from home quarantine and 946 from institutional quarantine.





Meanwhile, a total of 326 people were kept in home or Institutional quarantine afresh during the last 24 hours, she said.





Among them, 12 were kept in quarantine in Khulna, 21 in Bagerhat, 20 in Satkhira, 123 in Jashore, 31 in Jhenaidah, 28 in Magura, 6 in Narail, 34 in Kustia, 26 in Chuadanga and 25 in Meherpur, she added.





With them, the number of quarantined people stood at 25,062 in the division and a total of 434 were released in the last 24 hours as they showed no symptoms of COVID-19, Dr. Ferdousi said.





“A total 112 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the division till 12noon today, after testing 1,991 samples in two regional laboratories since April 7” she said.





Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda sultana said additional steps have been taken to contain COVID-19 spread and provide treatments to the infected patients in the government and private sector hospitals having necessary facilities in Khulna division.

