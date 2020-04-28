JUST confirms 18 more coronavirus cases





The Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) Genome Centre confirmed 18 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Ten of the new patients are from Jashore and eight are from Jhenidah, said JUST Genome Centre’s Associate Director Prof Dr Iqbal Kabir Jahid, also the chairman of Microbiology Department.

Prof Jahid said the Genome Centre has so far detected 93 coronavirus cases.





The patients are from Jashore, Jhenidah and Narail, Kushtia, Magura, Chuadanga and Meherpur.





According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Monday officially confirmed 83 cases in Khulna Division – eight in Khulna, 26 in Jashore, one in Bagerhat, 13 in Narail, four in Magura, two in Meherpur, 11 in Jhenaidah, 10 in Kushtia and eight in Chuadanga.





Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first coronavirus death on March 18.

On Monday, the country confirmed 5,913 cases and 152 deaths.

Coronavirus has now spread to 60 districts. Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Natore and Satkhira are the only districts yet to report any case.

The government declared a general holiday last month to curb the transmission of the virus and later extended it to May 5. The health authorities said the whole country was vulnerable to infection and announced heavy restrictions on movement.

