Tamim extends helping hands to 91 disadvantaged sportspersons









Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal extended helping hands to the sportspersons around the country who are struggling during the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.





Tamim provided with the financial aid to 91 athletes from many disciplines including cycling, swimming, gymnast, football, cricket, kabaddi, wushu, and hockey. He also helped some coaches.





Tamim listed these athletes with the help his teammates, friends and journalists.





"I have been in sports for a long time but I have never seen a fellow sportsman help out athletes from so many disciplines at once. Tamim bhai came to help many families as well," Mahfuza Khatun Shila, a Bangladeshi swimmer, told media.





Earlier, Tamim coordinated the effort of the top cricketers to donate their 15-day salary to the Prime Minister’s fund to help the poor during this pandemic.





All the sporting events are postponed in Bangladesh including cricket. Several thousands of sportsperson are now stuck at home. They have no idea when they will get back to play and earn some money again.

