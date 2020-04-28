2 UPDF men shot dead in Khagrachhari





Two activists of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) were gunned down by miscreants at Madhyabanchara in Dighinala upazila on Tuesday morning.





The deceased were identified as Sudibya Chakma, 35, son of Birendra Mohon Chakma and Angel Chakma alias Babu, 37, son of Sushil Chakma of the upazila.





A group of armed miscreants attacked the house of Dilip Chakma where Sudibya and Angel were playing chess, said Uttam Chandra Deb, officer-in-charge of Dighinala Police Station.





The miscreants opened fire on the two, leaving them dead on the spot, he said.





