Physician, nurse among 6, diagnosed with coronavirus in Pabna





Six people including an intern doctor, a senior staff nurse and a upazila heath worker have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the district, raising the total case to eight.





Civil Surgeon Doctor Mehedi Iqbal on Tuesday noon said that intern doctor and a senior staff of the Pabna General Hospital and a staff of Chatmohar upazila health complex, are among the new infected.





Besides, there is also a couple who returned in their house in Bhangura upazila from Gazipur on April 17 and fell sick, he added.





With the six new cases, total coronavirus case has been rose to eight in the district.





Confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 6,462 in Bangladesh on Tuesday after the health authorities reported 549 new cases and three fatalities.





During this period, three people died from coronavirus surging the total deaths to 155.

Leave Your Comments