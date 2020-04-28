US will bill China more than $160 b for coronavirus damage:Trump

Trump's daily press briefings have become more and more contentious in recent days as he rages at reporters and contradicts his scientific advisers.

Coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million in the US on Monday and deaths were more than 56,000.

Despite a subsequent flurry of angry tweets attacking the media, Trump spoke from the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday addressing the damaged the outbreak has done to the US and the rest of the world.

At the weekend briefing, a CNN reporter had been asked to move to the back of the room before Trump entered and it is believed her refusal was behind the president cutting short the conference.

Trump's press conference demand for Chinese reparations came days after he threatened via Twitter to cancel the briefings after he stormed out at the weekend after just 22 minutes.

The idea of charging reparations to China is not endorsed by the German government, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Mass describing the concept as 'illusory'.

Last week German paper Bild calculated an 'invoice' of nearly €150billion (around $162billion) in economic damage to Germany because of the crisis.

'We haven't determined the final amount yet. It's very substantial,' Trump added.

' Germany 's looking at things, and we're looking at things, and we're talking about a lot more money than Germany's talking about.

'We have ways of doing things a lot easier than that,' Trump told a coronavirus press briefing Monday in Washington DC.

President Trump has been one of the most vocal world leaders in attacking the authoritarian regime and has sort to shift culpability from his own administration's response to Beijing.

China's role in trying to cover up the extent of the virus when it first came to light has been used to blame the Communist country for the spread of the disease around the world and preventing other countries from being prepared.

The president claimed he had a 'much easier' idea and claimed he was planning on obtaining much more than what the Germans were suggesting.

The idea of seeking reparations from China came after a German newspaper published a mocked-up bill of a $160billion invoice for the impact shutdowns have had on the economy following the spread from Wuhan to Europe.

During a press conference at the White House on Monday, Trump made the threat to China after being asked whether he was considering seeking money from Beijing for its response to the pandemic.

President Donald Trump said he intends to bill China for a 'substantial' amount for damages caused by the coronavirus .

At a press conference on Friday, Trump asked medical experts if the use of disinfectant and ultraviolet light could be investigated as a treatment for the virus.

During a call with governors yesterday, Trump said states should 'seriously consider' reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year.

He said this even though dozens of schools already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall.

On Monday at a separate briefing, Trump made cryptic comments indicating that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is alive after conflicting rumors circulated about the dictator's health.

When pressed about the issue, Trump refused to reveal what he knows about Kim's condition, but said he 'just wished him well'.

Despite bragging about his great relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the pandemic, on Monday he hinted at possible sanctions.

'There are a lot of ways you can hold them accountable,' Trump told the briefing.

'We're doing very serious investigations, as you probably know. And we are not happy with China. We are not happy with that whole situation.

'Because we believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly, and it wouldn't have spread all over the world.

'If you look at the world, I mean, this is worldwide damage. This is damage to the US, but this is damage to the world.'

Coronavirus broke out in Wuhan in November and critics have claimed the country played down the number of people infected.

Europe became the new epicenter of the virus and as cases began to slow the United States took over with the highest infection rate and deaths anywhere in the world.

Unemployment rates in the US are at an historic high and the economy has taken a massive hit.

The president's fury over the spread of the virus around the globe has also focused on the World Health Organization, as Trump pledged to cut funding to the UN agency.

Trump branded the WHO too 'China-centric' and claimed the agency covered for Beijing's suppression of whistleblowers and praised the Communist regime for its response.



On Friday, China accused the United States of breaching its legal duty towards the WHO after Washington said it would freeze its $500million funding.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs dished out the criticism after promising to send $30million more funding to the Geneva-based agency to show its 'support and trust' during the pandemic.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States 'strongly believed' Beijing failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner and covered up how dangerous the respiratory illness caused by the virus was.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Twitter on Monday Pompeo should 'stop playing the political game. Better save energy on saving lives.'

In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman on Tuesday accused US politicians of 'telling barefaced lies', without naming Trump specifically, and of ignoring their 'own serious problems'.

'American politicians have repeatedly ignored the truth and have been telling barefaced lies,' Geng Shuang told reporters at a regular press briefing.

'They have only one objective: shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures, and divert public attention.'

Geng said US politicians should 'reflect on their own problems and find ways to contain the outbreak as quickly as possible.'

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 207,000 people around the world.

Earlier on Monday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused China of sending low-quality and even counterfeit coronavirus antibody testing kits to the United States and of 'profiteering' from the pandemic.

Navarro, an outspoken critic of Beijing whom Trump has appointed to work on supply-line issues relating to the health crisis, said more testing both for the virus and antibodies was vital to getting Americans currently in lockdown back to work.

'That's where, perhaps, we can find people who are immune, that can be in the workplace in a more safe environment.

'But we can't have China, for example, bringing in those fake tests and counterfeit tests, because that's going to be very disruptive,' Navarro said in an interview on Fox News.

'There's a lot of these antibody tests coming in from China now that are low quality, false readings and things like that,' he said.

In January, Trump relaxed certain tariffs imposed on China during a trade war that strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

China agreed to buy billions of dollars-worth of American products, in particular agriculture, as part of the deal.

Retaliatory tariffs from China had particularly hit US farmers, who needed government bailout money to get through the trade disagreement.

Yesterday Trump announced that the federal government will help the states in conducting enough virus testing to have businesses open their doors again, but the federal government would only supply tests as a 'last resort'.



Details of the plan came to light prior to the president's Rose Garden appearance, including that the federal government would aim to provide states enough tests to screen at least 2 per cent of their residents, ramping up testing in May through June.

If governors wanted to have the capability to test higher than 2 per cent of a state's population the White House will work with them, Fox News Channel said.

The tests from the federal government would target elderly and minority populations, who see higher death rates from the virus, Bloomberg said.

So far more than 5 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the United States.

The government's aim is to be able to have anyone showing symptoms, as well as first responders and medical personnel tested. Surveillance testing will be used to watch for pockets of the disease in at-risk communities, such as the elderly living in nursing homes.

On Monday, the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration jointly released two documents - a testing overview and a testing blueprint - that defined what the federal and state responsibilities for coronavirus testing would be.

'Our blueprint describes how states should unlock their full capacity,' the president explained.

The overview showed that testing was already at step eight of an eight-part plan.

The final step, according to the White House, was coordinating with govenors 'to support testing plans and rapid response programs.'

In the three-phase 'Opening Up America Again' guidelines that were released earlier this month, in order for states to move on to each phase, 'robust testing' needed to be in place, while cases trended downward.

The administration outlined its role in the document provided to the public Monday.

The federal government would provide expedited regulatory approvals for tests and testing equipment.

Governors have asked the federal government to allow for slightly different swabs and chemical agents to be used in the tests in order to make up for supply chain issues. That message was received, White House coronavirus taskforce members indicated.

The federal government would also work with the private sector to develop 'innovative diagnostic tests'.





