Worldwide waffling





Chief ally China has sent a team including doctors to North Korea to check on its leader Kim Jong-un following reports last week that said the 36-year-old was critically ill. The delegation is led by a senior member of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) international liaison department and left Beijing for Pyongyang, a Reuters report said.The visit is set to trigger further speculation about the health of Kim Jong-un who is said to be a heavy smoker, appears overweight.











Ontario's COVID-19 death toll is significantly higher than the number reported each day by the province, the Ministry of Health confirmed to CTV News Toronto, due to a discrepancy in data regarding long-term care homes. On Friday, public health officials confirmed that the province's Integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) under reported Ontario's death toll by 110 people. "There probably are more deaths in long-term care then we're reflecting in iPHIS," Ontario's Associate Medical Officer of Health Barbara Yaffe said. The government says the discrepancy stems from two separate data sets - iPHIS and the Ministry of Long-Term Care - which often operate on entirely different timelines.









Our politicians have been insisting this Anzac Day will be "unlike any other". Yes, isolation will prevent most from attending traditional services. Commemoration, as with so much else today, will be largely virtual - a matter of mind over place, imagination over reality. But in essence there'll be little difference today about the way Australia does Anzac, with its long reliance on the dominance of belief over history in national creation mythology.











With Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home mandate set to shift to "safer at home" on Monday, counties across Colorado are grappling with how much leeway they should give to reopening businesses, while weighing the serious life-and-death risks that less social distancing might entail. Some of the Front Range's largest population centers - including Denver, Boulder, Arapahoe, Jefferson and Adams counties - are proceeding cautiously, electing to extend local stay-at-home orders until May 8, as they ramp up testing and contact tracing to better control the novel coronavirus' spread when they do ease restrictions. Others, such as Eagle and Mesa counties, have seen positive COVID-19 cases dwindle so much they've asked the state to loosen regulations.



