Diner Sheshe





"Last year, I started talking to this guy on a matrimonial site. I was 27 and ready to think about marriage. We had a lot in common. 4 days later, he sent me a bouquet! From there, we video called every day. He was so funny and good looking! I was excited to meet him, but we lived in different cities.





But 2 weeks later, he got a job transfer to Mumbai! We met for the first time when I picked him up at the airport- Hugging him gave me butterflies. We went out for dinner and it was clear- we were in love.We met each other's parents; that went great too. So we decided not to wait and got engaged.





But soon, I started noticing changes. He got angry faster, and whenever we were together he'd be texting.One day I saw his phone and read texts from his mom saying, 'How will she adjust with us?', 'She'll split the family', 'She won't do any work.'





Her disapproval showed in her actions too. When I'd go to his house, she wouldn't talk to me. Once, she called me saying she had back pain, so I told her to come to the hospital by 11 so I could treat her- I'm a physiotherapist. A few minutes later, he called me, screaming about how I had the audacity to 'order' his mother to come at a certain time. He told me I've got a shit upbringing and no work ethic.





I worked at the hospital. She told me, 'We are your first priority, even before your parents'.





That was my breaking point. I couldn't take it anymore, and called off the engagement. To that he said he didn't want it either, but that we should do it for 'society'. I felt lost, who had I fallen in love with? I wished he'd stand up for me, but he didn't even let me stand up for myself.





For a week, I cried all the time and didn't talk to anyone. Things got better eventually. My parents said they didn't think we were right for each other, but they wanted to support me. I threw myself into work and began working out.





Humans of Bombay, Fb

