Lebanon to repatriate more nationals stranded abroad

Above, a sanitation staff sprays the interior of Rafiq Hariri international airport with disinfectant to limit the spread of coronavirus on March 18, 2020. -AFP



A bigger number of Lebanese nationals are expected to return home in the latest round of the government's repatriation efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.





"A bigger number of medical teams has been trained to welcome expatriates and to monitor their health during the second phase, which will include a bigger number of repatriations than the first phase approximately 5,000 people" state news agency NNA reported.







A Lebanese cabinet committee tasked with bringing home stranded citizens earlier suspended repatriation efforts "to maintain the capacity of hospitals and hotels designated for isolation and to re-evaluate the measures taken."





Thousands of Lebanese nationals have signed up to be repatriated and have been put on waiting lists drawn up by the country's foreign affairs ministry.





The country's COVID-19 toll stood at 704 on Sunday one of the countries with the lowest cases in the region. There have been 24 deaths from the virus so far, reports Arab News.







Hassan said this figure was due to Lebanon's "cooperation and collaboration between the ministries concerned." He said it was particularly notable given the country's "financial and catastrophic conditions," adding other more capable countries "have not been able to cope with the widespread of the disease."





But the Lebanese government should not be lenient, Hassan said, as it gradually eases down lockdown measures.









