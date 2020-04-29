ICCB COVID-19 hospital to open this month: Health Secretary

Health Secretary Md Asadul Islam talking to media about the development and progress of the hospital at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Tuesday. -AA



Country's largest hospital for coronavirus (COVID-19) is scheduled to open this month, Health Secretary Md Asadul Islam said.





Government Health Engineering Department and Bashundhara Group jointly constructed the makeshift hospital to check corona outbreak in the country.





Health Secretary Md Asadul Islam talked to media about the development and progress of the hospital at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Tuesday.





Among others, Health Engineering Department Chief Engineer Brigadier General Mohammad Osman Sarwar, Daily Sun Editor Enamul Hoque Chowdhury, HED Additional Chief Engineer Abdul Hamid and Executive Engineer Mashdul Alarm were present on the occasion.

