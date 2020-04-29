COVID-19: Zaker Party distributes relief across the country

Zaker Party distributed food and essential materials to destitute, deprived and homeless families on Tuesday. -AA



In the ongoing crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zaker Party and its associate organizations have been distributing food and essential materials to destitute, deprived and homeless families and their members who have been living under lockdown, at different places all across the country.





Zaker Party has been engaged in an intensive relief-distribution effort in different districts, upazilas, unions and villages throughout the country, including Capital Dhaka.





Since 24 March 2020, the leaders of Zaker Party and its associate organizations began distributing rice, pulses, potato, cooking oil, onion, soap, chira and muri to helpless and destitute people.







At the same time, spraying programs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have been carried out at different places around the country; the spraying programs are still being carried out. In addition, before the official announcement of the lockdown, young members of Zaker Party carried out in groups.





, maintaining the regulations of social distancing, campaigns and promotional programs to enhance people's awareness on how to keep themselves safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.





Later on, at the advent of the Holy Ramadan, iftar food items now have been included in the distributed food and essential materials.





Zaker Party and its associate organizations, on their own initiative and from their own funds, have kept distributing food and essential materials to a massive number of helpless and destitute people all around the country since the last week of March, 2020.





In the meantime, since 22 March 2020, Zaker Party has been observing all kinds of religious programs in the form of household programs, all across the country - starting with the Holy Shab-e-Meraj, and later on the Holy Shab-e-Barat.





In this regard, Zaker Party's Chairman Mostafa Amir Faisal gave strict instructions to all party leaders, workers, supporters and well-wishers to stringently follow the regulations provided by World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.





As all kinds of religious programs have been observed at individual households, in the same manner - Pirzada Mostafa Amir Faisal has given directions to observe the upcoming Holy Fateha Sharif of Bishwa Wali Khwaja Baba Faridpuri (QSA) Keblajan at households all across the country.





It may be mentioned: Bishwa Wali's sacred Day of Departure is the 1st of May. The mournful Holy Fateha Sharif is observed on this sacrosanct date, every year.





