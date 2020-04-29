Sheikh Jamal's 67th birthday observed

The 67th birthday of Sheikh Jamal, son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed on Tuesday.



To mark the day, Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies paid rich tributes to Shaheed Sheikh Jamal, a freedom fighter, by placing wreaths at his Banani graveyard in city in the morning.





On the occasion, Surah Fatiha was offered as well as a special munajat and doa mahfil was also held there, reports BSS.





Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has urged the leaders and activists of the party and associate bodies to recall the memories of Sheikh Jamal with due respect.





Born on April 28 in 1954 at Tungipara in Gopalganj, Sheikh Jamal did his matriculation from Dhaka Residential Model College and intermediate from Dhaka College.







He joined the War of Liberation in 1971. While studying at Dhaka College, Jamal traveled to Yugoslavia for military training under the auspices of the Yugoslav army. Subsequently, he received training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Great Britain. He joined the Bangladesh Army as a Commissioned Officer.





Jamal was also a noted cricketer. He was also fond of music and used to play guitar.





On August 15 in 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's architect, with most of his family members including Sheikh Jamal, was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers.





Bangabandhu's two daughters - incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his sister Sheikh Rehana - escaped the carnage as they were abroad at that time.





