Bullying tactics by China amid ongoing pandemic





China continues to bully its maritime neighbors by incessant strong arm tactics and flexing of muscles. Such undesirable activities coming at a time when the global community is fighting the threat of COVIN 19 pandemic, has drawn international criticism.





This condemnation is more than visible at this juncture as eye brows are raised that China which is perceived to be singularly responsible for starting the spread of virus, is now engaged in sending belligerent signals in and around its borders ostensibly to show off its primacy.





As part of its bullying, China has very recently approved creation of two separate districts to administer islands and reefs in the disputed South China Sea to reinforce its claim to sovereignty in the region. One of the newly created districts is Sansha to govern the reefs of the Paracel islands.







Another district is formed at Fierry Cross for properly administering and overseeing the Spartly islands and the reefs. Fierry Cross has been fortified by China after reclaiming the land.





Amid such offensive looking military overtures, many countries in the region have started protesting too. In front of the Chinese embassy in the Philippines, there was a protest demonstration as one of the naval ships belonging to the Philippines fleet, was subjected to severe harassment by the Chinese navy in Philippines territorial waters construed as a stark breach of international law in the west Philippine sea.





Similarly, China sent its ships to the Senkaku islands in East China Sea as part of its strong arm and bullying tactics, drawing protests from Japan. Japanese Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi lodged a formal protest in this regard to the Chinese government on April 21.







According to the Japanese military sources, the Chinese naval ships intruded into Japanese territorial waters at least seven times this year. It's really intriguing to know why during the ongoing COVIN 19, China needed to do all these activities?





Meanwhile, USS Barry, the US warship passed through the Taiwan straits recently much to the satisfaction of the people of Taiwan. It was a great psychological relief to the Taiwanese as Chinese fighter jets flew over the straits of Taiwan obviously as a muscle flexing exercise.







The presence of the US ship also boosted the morale of the Taiwanese people bolstering their confidence.





As China stepped up its bullying tactics in the region, the US announced a slew of health related measures in an apparent bid to further forge its relationship with the ASEAN countries.







During an extensive video conferencing on April 23, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came down heavily on China for its continued bullying tactics in the South China Sea describing it as a marked distraction from the priority of attending to the fallout of the COVIN pandemic.





In the same vein, Pompeo raised serious concerns over a scientific report confirming Beijing's upstream dam related operations that have unilaterally altered flows of the Mekong River causing droughts in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Castigating Beijing for its irresponsible act in keeping the wet markets open, the US called for their immediate closure.





In another move to woo the ASEAN countries and to help them contain the pandemic, the US thankfully acknowledged the growing US- ASEAN partnership.





The ASEAN countries cooperated in facilitating return of hundreds of stranded US citizens by arranging chartered flights and ferrying of innumerable Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).







The US also urged the ASEAN countries to intensify their information sharing that too in a transparent manner. It's pertinent to mention that the US has released 35.3 million US dollars as part of the scheme of emergency health funding to ASEAN.





With such generous US funding also in the Indo Pacific region, US investments in the area as well its strategic partnership, should wean these countries away from the Chinese bullying moves and see how China stands completely exposed to its threatening and aggressive stances to pressurize its neighbors into submission.







The realization amongst these countries against China's big brotherly policy may lead these countries to rethink whether they allow China to treat them as vassal states or with the Chinese indifference in dealing with the COVIN threats, they gradually distance themselves from China in the interest of their economic independence and sovereignty.







Experts feel the latter option is much better, any day amid indications of emergence of a more vibrant and constructive engagement of the US with the ASEAN bloc.





The writer is a security analyst, a columnist on security issues and a former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The views expressed are personal



