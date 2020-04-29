COVID-19: Steps taken to combat the situation





World is now devastated by Corona Virus, COVID-19. Virus is an extremely small piece of organic material that causes disease in humans, animals, and plants. 210 countries and regions of the world have been affected by that virus caused pandemic.





It has been originated in Wuhan, China in December 2019.It had been spread across the world and took a pandemic form March, 2020. Countries and regions of the world are combating the situation.





In our SAARC region leaders participated in video conference at the initiative of Indian PM Narendra Modi. They have shown their determination to extend cooperation and exchanged views periodically.





By this time, concerned persons of heath and commerce of the SAARC countries exchanged views to face the problems. Leading countries of the world are helping others to overcome the pandemic situation.







Bangladesh and other government of the SAARC regions have also taken steps to face the problems. Those are described in below.







PM Sheikh Hasina has announced Tk 97,610 crores for relief rationing and other assistances. Under govt's third stimulus package, 34 lakh families to get monthly allowance through mobile banking; farmers to get loan at 3pc interest rate.





The government is set to unveil its third stimulus package soon, offering cash aid to poor families that have been hit hard by the ongoing shutdown amid coronavirus scare.





It plans to transfer between Tk 2,000 and Tk 3,000 a month to each of 34 lakh poor families across the country through mobile banking. It is reported that the aid will continue for three months starting from April.







The stimulus package will also include a scheme -- between Tk 5,000 crore and Tk 10,000 crore -- to help farmers boost crop production, it is informed.





Finance ministry officials said they plan to provide growers with farm loans at 3 percent interest against the existing rate of 9 percent.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already announced the third stimulus package later this week as part of measures to safeguard the most vulnerable segments of society.







Sheikh Hasina on March 25 announced a Tk 5,000 crore package for paying wages and allowances of workers and employees of export-oriented industries.





Later on April 5, she unveiled a Tk 67,750 crore stimulus package to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.





Under the third package, if Tk 2,000 is provided monthly to each of the poor families for three months, the government would need around Tk 2,040 crore. But if the amount is Tk 3,000 per month, it would need Tk 3,060 crore.





They plan to send the money to vulnerable groups through mobile phones.They will select them through mobile phone tracking and send the money.







Officials said the vulnerable segments include rickshaw and rickshaw-van pullers, transport workers, construction and hotel workers, street hawkers, agricultural and day labourers, porters and domestic helps.





They said the aid programme would be run taking into consideration the Census of Slum Areas and Floating Population 2014, conducted by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.





The survey shows there were around 5.95 lakh households in 13,935 slums across the country at that time.





The government plans to transfer cash to 34 lakh poor families as the number of such households in the slums may have increased in the last few years, and there are poor families outside the slum areas as well.







Low income people, especially rickshaw-pullers, domestic helps and day labourers; have already been hit hard by the ongoing shutdown as they have no work.





The ongoing nationwide shutdown was extended till April 25.Now it has been extended upto May 5.





Earlier, the government announced closure of all public and private offices from March 26 to April 4, asking people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. It was later extended till April 14.Now it is upto May 5.







The finance ministry needs to play a major role in providing cash assistance to the target groups, taking the help of other relevant ministries, parastatal organisations, NGOs and mobile financial services providers.Other ministries and departments are also in the field to tackle the situation.







While testing, testing and testing as well as social distancing,quarantine, isolation are the key to fighting Covid-19, good governance is the key to delivering assistance to the poor and the vulnerable.





We know our close neighbour the Indian government on March 26 announced a $22.6 billion economic package to ensure that no one goes hungry during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.





Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would provide food rations and cash transfers for three months to take care of "the welfare concerns of poor and suffering workers, and those who need immediate help".







Indian HC Riva Ganguly Das discussed with BICCI leaders by webinar regarding cooperation. In the meantime she announced that one lakh hydroxychloroquine and 50,000 surgical gloves to Bangladesh to help it combat the coronavirus. It is a second round of assistance from Indian government.





The Government of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan also have taken steps to combat the pandemic.







Several institutions of the world especially leading countries are doing works for new vaccine and medicines for the new virus. We know medical science is very important in the development of human civilization because medicines are protecting and curing human body.





Ayurveda had been originated 5000 thousand years ago in Indian subcontinent and still it is being developed and playing rule in health science. Unani is originated in Greece 3200 years ago and later on, developed by Arab and Persians.







Homeopathy was developed in the late 18th century in Germany.Allopathic medicine, or allopathy, refers to science-based, modern medicine, such as the use of medications or surgery to treat or suppress symptoms or the ill effects of disease.





In modern life, Allopathic medicine is playing vital role in modern civilization especially in epidemic and pandemic, it is facing the crisis by inventing medicine and vaccine in large scale.







We know in the beginning of 1918, Spanish flu killed 50 million people worldwide and 100 million people are affected. Before that Plague, foxes, and other diseases also affected the world. Vaccine and medicines saved the people in past side by side Ayurveda, Unani and homeopathy protected the people across the world.







Scientists and researchers of leading countries of the world are working to produce vaccine and medicines for novel corona virus (COVID-19). It's reported that institutions of UK and USA are working on that and side by side France, Germany, India, Japan, Australia and several organisations are also proceeding in that direction.







By this time some medicines as for example Indian Hydroxychloroquine as well as plasma Therapy are helping the patientsin critical stages. India has sent the medicine and other materials in several countries of the world. Indian PM Narendra Modi has talked to world leaders also.







Bangladesh also has sent relief in Bhutan and Maldives. If we consider the world situation, Europe and USA have been affected seriously. Other countries like Iran, Turkey and China in beginning have been affected in largely. Bangladesh, India and other countries of the SAARC have taken steps on first week of March. Lockdown is being continuing.







Social distancing, quarantine and isolation are being suggested and practised. Yoga, exercises and Ayurveda medicines and suggestions are helping to protect and develop body and mind. Frequent hand washing and use of mask are being implemented.







Side by side Unani and homeopathy are also helping in this crisis. Though the number of positive cases in Bangladesh are nearly 6000, its not large in comparison with mostly affected countries. Social distancing, quarantine, isolation, treatment in hospitals are being implemented, now testing in 23 centres is going on. In some cases people are not following the instructions properly.







That's why; there are some hot spots in Dhaka city, Narayangonj and Gazipur. It may be mentioned that there are 73% patients in Dhaka division. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced 31 instructions to overcome the situation. Doctors, nurses, health workers and cleaners working in hospitals twenty four hours.







Administration including law enforcing agencies are working to implement the government programmes including relief and other programmes for distress people. It is mentionable that nearly 50 lacs families are being benefitted by relief and social security facilities.





Another 50 lacs families are included in rationing system. So, five crores that is nearly one third of the population are being benefitted. It is reported by one survey related to Brac, 64% people expressed satisfaction regarding government programmes.







People are considering also the programmes as satisfactory and the percentage is 70% to 80 % in other sources.





There are reports of irregularities in relief distribution, actions are being taken. Secretaries are now in charge of 64 districts for coordination. Government has convinced the religious leaders to use places of worship in limited form, it is being implemented.





If we consider the number of affected persons, death due to the virus in Bangladesh, Pakistan and India and considering the same natural environment and population Bangladesh is two times better than Pakistan and India is three times better than Pakistan.







Our neighbouring countries Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka are also doing well. Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore are also facing the problems taking effective steps. It is reported that USA, UK France and Germany are accusing China for their role regarding corona virus based on vivid reasons.







Some other organisations of India, Australia, Japan and other countries are also accusing for their mysterious role. It is evident from the circumstances that corona virus was originated in China and they didn't inform the world properly and they have suppressed the information at the beginning.







PM Sheikh Hasina raises proposal for global partnership in World Economic Forum via virtual conference.Forbes magazine hails her in fighting COVID- 19.We hope that world will overcome the situation as people combatted pandemic earlier and civilization is being moved forward.





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.

