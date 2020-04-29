Shawn, Camila chill on a swing





Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello showed their love while spending some time outside and swinging. The couple had some fun sitting on a hanging swing near Camila's family home in Miami, reports dailymail.co.uk. They both opted for cool clothing options for the day.Camila wore a black crochet dress, with a halter tie around her neck. The dress had a triangle top, with an open knit bodice and a flowing skirt Shawn, on the other hand, just wore black shorts.The pair had earlier surprised kids at a children's hospital with a virtual concert as well as a Q&A with Camila. Though Shawn wasn't originally scheduled to appear, he gave the children quite a treat when he joined in.





