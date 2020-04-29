BLACKPINK Member Lisa accused of copying choreography





Popular K-Pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa has been accused of plagiarizing choreography of a black choreographer named Cierra Nichols. Lisa posted a video of her performing a dance style to the number "Mushroom Chocolate" before Nichols accused her of stealing her choreography, reports aceshowbiz.com.





In the K-pop star's video, Lisa could be seen performing while lying on the floor, she later got back up and continued her routine, reports aceshowbiz.com. In Cierra's video, which was uploaded a month before Lisa's, she mostly danced laying on the floor. When Cierra got to know about Lisa's choreography, she took to Instagram to call her out saying:







"In today's episode of 'Let's Steal from Black People' a Korean singer gets 7.8 million views in a day using most of your choreography. Love that for us."Cierra then took to Twitter and wrote: "Convinced people can't read. I know to credit someone if I clearly pulled from it. I seen the inspiration the girl looks great."

