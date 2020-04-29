Arefin Shuvo to wake people up for Sehri



Global smartphone brand OPPO has revived the traditional Sehri Tales with Arefin Shuvo in its Ramadan Campaign for their F15 model smartphone. The campaign aims to inspire the youth to uphold the Ramadan heritage amid the beginning of the holy month.





To complement the spirit of Ramadan, OPPO has come up with this idea of "Share Love with OPPO" campaign to promote the spirit of love, happiness and togetherness among the communities.





Not a long ago, loud wake up calls during Sehri time has been a common scenario in Bangladesh. Instead of using alarm clocks, one could easily rely on wake-up calls from the streets by the youths from local community.







With the emergence of smart devices, the tradition started losing its appeal and wake up calls with loud hailers became a rare incident especially in cities.







To revive the old tradition, OPPO initiated this campaign promoting youths to take up their phone and hit the street, call for others to join the tradition, share love in person and then create and capture memories for lifetime.







The essence of this "Share Love with OPPO" campaign gets clear when ArefinShuvo joins the band, inspiring children to join them.





The whole act portrays the spirit of Ramadan for sharing love and compassion and capturing the memories that are to be cherished forever.





