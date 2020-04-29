Imran, Robiul pair up to offer something different



Lyricist Robiul Islam Jibon and singer Imran Mahmudul have paired up countless times over the years, yet their latest offering on the occasion of this year's Ramadan promises to be different from all their past collaborations.







The pair is releasing three 'Islamic songs' this Ramadan, of which one titled 'KoroIbadat' (Serve) has already been published on the YouTube channel of Imran on April 24.







All three tracks will be a capella devotional songs, without instrumental accompaniment, of which there is a strong tradition in Muslim communities in the form of the nasheeds.





Imran provides the voice and melody. He said: "Me and Robiulbhai did a huge number of songs together and people loved those. This is our maiden effort to bring up some Islamic songs without using any musical instrument."





Both Robiul and Imran are by now household names in Bangladesh's music industry as besides their other projects, they have been working together for almost a decade. Robiul is a three-time winner at the Channel i Music Awards, where Imran has also been a winner.





Imran has performed as many as 90 songs written by Robiul during the last 10 years. Almost all of these however have been pop songs or ballads.





"People all over the world are now praying for their lives, to stay safe and sound. We also took a step down this path with three Islamic songs. This is our effort to pray to the Almighty for our safety and wellbeing," Robiul told UNB.







"Since it's the holy month of Ramadan, we believe this is the perfect time to come up with some Islamic songs. We hope everyone will like these songs," the lyricist added.







The other two songs, 'Allah Meherban'(Allah the Benevolent) and 'AzaanerOiPobitraShur'(The Holy Melody of Azaan), will be released respectively by the local production house CMV and Dhruba Music Station.





