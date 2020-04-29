Journalist with COVID-19 symptoms dies



A journalist died at a Dhaka hospital on Tuesday night from what doctors believe was the coronavirus infection.





Homayuan Kabir Khokon, the city editor and chief reporter of The Daily Shomoyer Alo, was admitted to the Regent Hospital in Uttara with respiratory problems and headache, symptoms similar to COVID-19.





Khokon died around 10:15pm, an hour within admittance, the hospital's Managing Director Md Shahed said, reports bdnews24.com. "He was already in a critical condition," Shahed said. "We suspect coronavirus infections, but he died before we could diagnose the disease."

