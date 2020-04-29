National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury was held at Dhanmondi Eidgah Mosque after Zuhr prayers on Tuesday. (Inset: Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury) -AA



National Professor, the country's prominent civil engineer Dr Jamilur Reza Choudhury died of a massive heart attack at the age of 77 at a private hospital in the city in the early hours Tuesday.





Family sources told media that he had a massive heart attack in his sleep at home in Dhaka's Dhanmondi around 2am and was rushed to Square Hospital where doctors declared him dead at around 4:00am.





"He suffered a "massive heart attack" in his sleep," his relative Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, dean of Dhaka University's business studies faculty, told an online news portal.





"Everything was lost when we took him to the Square Hospital around 4am," Shibli said. His Namaj-eJanaja was held at Dhanmondi Eidgah Mosque after Johr prayers, and buried at Banani Graveyard in the city afterwards.





Noted civil engineer, Prof Jamilur in his illustrious career had scores of accreditation at home and abroad for his outstanding professional skills, fantastic academic works and credible researches.







Until his death, Prof Choudhury was consulting the government over the large infrastructure projects of the country and heading an international advisory panel deployed to oversee the Padma bridge, Metrorail, Elevated Expressway schemes, Karnaphuli Tunnel and many other ongoing development projects.







He was the Team Leader for the Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter Programme and prepared the Master Plan for Cyclone Shelters in the coastal areas of Bangladesh. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their deep shock at his death.





In his condolence message, President Abdul Hamid conveyed deep condolence to the bereaved family members and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the Ekushay Padak recipient educationist played a very important role in the infrastructural development of the country.





She recalled the contribution of Prof Choudhury in building large infrastructures in the country and giving the nation improved education in the engineering field, with gratitude.





Prof Choudhury was lastly serving as Vice Chancellor of the University of Asia Pacific while he was the first VC f BRAC University.





The BRAC too mourns deeply at the demise of Prof Jamilur Choudhury.





Prof Choudhury was born in Sylhet on November 15, 1943 and had his early education in Mymensingh and Dhaka (St Gregory's School and Dhaka College).







He obtained BSc degree (Civil Engineering) in 1963 from the then East Pakistan University of Engineering and Technology (now BUET) and MSc (Advanced Structural Engineering) and PhD from University of Southampton in 1968.





Dr Choudhury joined East Pakistan University of Engineering and Technology as a lecturer in Civil Engineering in 1963 and was appointed a professor at Buet in 1976.





He was Head of the Department of Civil Engineering (1978-79, 81-83), Dean of the Faculty (1983-85) and Director, Computer Centre (1982-1992). In March, 2001, he joined Brac University as its first Vice Chancellor.





Prof Choudhury was an adviser to a caretaker government in 1996 and was in charge of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Water Resources.







He was awarded Ekushey Padak by the government in the science and technology category in 2017.





The government honored him as a national professor in 2018.





Although Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury was a civil engineer, his contribution to the information technology (IT) sector in Bangladesh was significant as well.







He was appointed the chairman of the task force for developing Software Export and IT Infrastructure in Bangladesh from 1997 to 2000 under the Ministry of Commerce.







He was convener of the committee on Export of Software and Data Processing Services (1997), convener, committee for Formulation of IT Policy for Bangladesh (1999 and 2008), and convener, ICT in Higher Education Group formed by the Ministry of Education (2005). He was also a member of the IT Task Force (2001-09).







In 2007, he was the convener, committee for Preparing Voter List with Photographs. He was a ranking member of the Prime Minister's Task Force on developing Digital Bangladesh.





He had been the president of Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad Committee since 2003.





He was awarded a Commonwealth Academic Staff Fellowship in 1974 and spent a year at the University of Surrey, UK, as a Visiting Associate Professor.







He was awarded the Doctor of Engineering (Honoris Causa) degree by Manchester University in October, 2010. Dr Choudhury had authored about 70 papers in international journals and conference proceedings.





He was a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers (Bangladesh) and was its president in 1992-93. He was also a Fellow of Institution of Civil Engineers (UK). He was the Chairman of the Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education, Bangladesh.





He received numerous awards during his career.





As a part of his research, Choudhury developed a simplified method for the analysis of shear walls in tall buildings, commonly known as Coull and Choudhury's Method is widely used around the world.





The works and contributions of Choudhury to engineering science and technology are reflected in various publications authored by him, including about 70 papers in international journals and conference proceedings related to tall buildings, low-cost housing, earthquake resistant design, cyclones and storm surges, retrofitting of structures, IT applications and policy issues.





Besides national recognition, he was also honored with the Order of the Rising Sun: Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon -- a prestigious honor conferred by Japan.





He was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Engineering (Honoris Causa) by Manchester University in 2010.





Prof Choudhury was the third among five siblings born in the family of Hayatun Nessa Choudhury and Abid Reza Choudhury.





Choudhury is survived by his wife Selina Choudhury, daughter Charisma Choudhury and son Kaashif Reza Choudhury.





Leave Your Comments