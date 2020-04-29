Month of achieving fear of Allah



Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is fifth and one of the best worships in Islam. Fasting is the main way of self-correction, self-restraint, self-control, patience and fear of Allah or Taqwa. By this worship, it is possible to get closer to Allah. Fasting is the main and inevitable worship of fear of Allah or achieving taqwa and spiritual development.





Fasting plays a vital role to gain ethical development and physical discipline, mutual harmony, and social equality and development too.





As self-restraint is so much important it was mandatory for all of the followers of Prophets. Almighty Allah addresses in Holy Quran, "O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you, as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may become righteous" (Baqarah- 183) In the course of age and change of time, though the fating method of every race and tribe was different their target was same. And that was spiritual development and achieving fear of Allah. To gain spiritual development, Religions of Holy Books along with other religions teach self-control.





Such as, starvations in Hinduism, leaving family in Buddhism are deemed as the stair of getting spiritual development. And as per Islamic rules and regulations, the main way of getting spiritual development is fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan. That means, by fasting, spiritual development can be achieved.





Hard discipline and regulation of fasting provide opportunities to the fasting person to be a real Muslim. Muslims can establish deep and intensive relation with the Almighty Allah through fast.





Taqwa or fear of Allah is created in the human heart by the fasting. Fasting people keep away from eating and other forbidden activities because of Almighty Allah even after getting hungry and thirsty.







To get the satisfaction and love of Almighty Allah, despite the opportunity, fasting people keep away from all sorts of physical desires and tests. Achieving fear of Allah and creating fearful life are the main purposes of fasting.





Hazrat Imam Gazzali (R.) delivers, 'When physical weeping and restraint mix with the worship of mind then the best restraint has reflected to the worship of Ramadan'. Hazrat Shah Waliullah Muhaddis Dehlavi (R) addresses, 'Severe brutal desire is the obstruction of achieving saint like character, so defeating these elements bringing the brutal force under control is the main importance of fasting.'





Fasting plays vital role to achieve physical development along with spiritual and moral development. Omitting eating for a long time makes stomach refresh is the opinion of the Physicians. Great Prophet (S) delivers for this, 'Whoever does not give up forged speech and evil actions, Allah is not in need of his leaving his food and drink (i.e. Allah will not accept his fasting.)' (Bukhari) Prophet (S) delivered, "Ramadan is the month of patience and the reward of patience is Heaven."





Fasting is a unique religious and moral practice of the Holy month of Ramadan. Seam means not only keeping away from eating but also cleansing the soul from all sorts of sins such as lie-wrong, libel-obscenity. To get blessings and achieve goals of fasting, excluding sins and obscenity is one of the main conditions along with omitting eating. Otherwise the main purpose of worshiping fast will be lost.





