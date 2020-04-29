BB extends loan deadline for exporters



The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday extended the deadline upto May 2 for all the exporters including apparel manufacturers to apply for loans at comfortable conditions from the government sponsored stimulus funds to pay workers' salary.





The central bank has issued a circular to this effect on Tuesday, asking banks to collect applications from factories by May 2 and sent those to it May 3 for loan.







According to the circular, B and C type factories in High-Tech Park, Export Processing Zones and Economic Zones would also get loans. In the previous circular, the BB had allowed only C type factories for the loan.





On Mar 25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced a Tk 50 billion stimulus package to pay workers of the apparel industrial units to help the entrepreneurs to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent country wide lockdown.





The PM said the interest for such loan will be 2 percent and it is temporarily for a three month period.





Meanwhile, the business leaders lauded the BB's decision of extending the deadline for loan.





