'Political divide will hinder coronavirus fighting efforts'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the politics of divide will make the COVID-19 tacking efforts more complicated amid the country's ongoing crisis.





He said this while speaking at a virtual press conference from his official residence in the city on Tuesday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "This fight (against coronavirus) is a struggle for our survival. In this crisis, the politics of divide will make the COVID-19 tacking efforts more complicated. Our unity is the main tool to defeat the deadly virus."







Noting that coronavirus is not a political issue but a global problem, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is monitoring the country's COVID-19 situation round-the-clock and has been giving necessary instructions to the officials concerned to this end.





"This time, we must remain united…we should strengthen the hands of our prime minister," the AL general secretary said.





Calling upon the country's people to keep patience amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, he said there is no alternative to following the health guidelines and maintaining social distancing to prevent the lethal virus.





"Now, we have taken part in a hard fight under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We have to win in this battle," he added.





