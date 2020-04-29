Singapore's report unrealistic, unscientific: experts



The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus is going to end by May across the globe. In Bangladesh, the spread of the bug will have vanished by 97 percent by 19 May and 99 percent by 30 May.







This was the report recently from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) with reference to a study.





However, experts in Bangladesh say that the report is just an 'assumption' and not based on scientific evidence.





Professor Dr Munira Jahan of the Department of Virology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said that what the report says has not been scientifically proved.





She said, ''The virus could vanish in three ways. First, imposing a lockdown strictly, as in Wuhan, from where the virus could not spread to other places.





The bug could be stopped by breaking its transmission chain. We could not do it and the virus has spread to different places.''





''Vaccination could be the second option after the invention of vaccines.''







''The third option is possible when 70-80 percent people get infected and they grow antibodies in their bodies. The remaining 20 percent of people will not be a problem.





But we don't know the real situation of the infection rate in Bangladesh,'' said the virologist.







Professor Dr Munira Jahan also said, ''If the virus gets weak by mutating itself, it will not be so destructive in the human body. Then the virus will cause normal colds, cough and fever.''





The virologist went on to add, ''The Sars virus broke out in December 2002 in China and lasted until July 2003, affecting at least 26 countries.





Coronavirus has affected many more countries. So we can say it will take time to disappear.'' Replying to a question regarding a lifting of the lockdown, she said that it was too early to go for such a move.





Professor ABM Abdullah, a medicine specialist and a former professor at BSMMU said, ''We see that the intensity of the virus is low in South Asia.







We hope it will disappear from our country early. But it is just an assumption and not scientifically proved.''







Professor Abdullah is personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The deadly coronavirus broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.







It has so far killed at least 212,000 people across the globe and infected more than 3,084,000 people in 210 countries and territories.





The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 56,800 deaths and more than 1,010,000 cases of infection.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic.







Bangladesh reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 8 and the first death on March 18. It has so far killed 155 people in the country and infected 6,462 individuals. The virus has spread to 60 districts out of a total of 64.





