Record 549 fresh cases reported, 3 die



The deadly coronavirus keeps continuing its onslaught in Bangladesh and it has infected 549 more people, the highest number of cases in one day. With this, the total of the infected people in the country stands at 6,462.





The bug has also taken the lives of three more individuals raising the number to 155.







The updates on the situation, stoked by the killer virus, was given by Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at a media briefing in the capital on Tuesday.





''As many as 4,332 samples were tested throughout the country since Monday, which was 13.64 percent higher than the previous day,'' she said.





All the casualties recorded in the last 24 hours, were residents of Dhaka and aged over 60 years.





Eight more patients made recovery from the infection raising the total to 139. In addition, many more people made recovery from treatment at home. The government's data did not reflect that,'' she added. Some 111 people were put on isolation in the past 24 hours across the country, said Professor Nasima.





COVID-19 has spread to 60 districts. Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Satkhira and Natore are yet to record any case. Bangladesh reported the first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death on March 18.





The deadly virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 212,000 people across the globe.







The virus has infected more than 3,084,000 people in 210 countries and territories.





