Shooter Baki hopes for wildcard entry into Tokyo Olympics

Bangladesh star shooter Abdullah Hel Baki (left) captured after taking out silver in the men's 10-metre air rifle final in Commonwalth Games. -Collected



While Bangladesh is very popular when it comes to cricket and is a proven leader at developing some of the greatest brains and business leaders in the world, it just doesn't have any success at the Olympic Games.





Bangladesh is the eighth-most populated country on earth but it holds the infamous record of being the most populous country never to win an Olympic medal and it has had a terrible relation with the Olympics since their first appearance in 1984.







Bangladesh not only has never won a medal but until golfer Siddikur Rahman clinched his spot in Rio 2016 by finishing 55th out of 60 in final qualifying, no athlete had reached the Olympics on merit.







Bangladesh's top archer Ruman Shana became the second sportsman of Bangladesh to qualify a place to the Olympic Games directly. He will participate the upcoming Tokyo Olympic which is expected to take place next year.







Apart from them the other Olympicentrants had to rely on wildcards provided by the International Olympic Committee and other international sports.





In a country otherwise obsessed with cricket, Shooter Abdullah Hel Bakihas become a major star in Bangladesh and been dubbed one of the best hopes to end Bangladesh's Olympics medal drought.







Shooting has always been the most successful discipline for Bangladesh at world stage since Asif Hossain Khan scripted history in 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, when finished ahead of every other shooter in the 10m Air Rifle event, to become the first ever individual Gold medalist for Bangladesh.





And then current Bangladeshi ace shooter Abdullah Hel Baki brought another memorable moment for the country when he won 10 meter air rifle silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. They put the sport of shooting on a different pedestal, from where they inspired a number of youngsters to take up the sport as career.





Before Siddikur's confirmation in Rio Olympics, Baki, earned the first wildcard in 2016 Olympics for the nation. Even he is the best candidate to get wildcard entry into Olympicsfor the second consecutive time with Baki along with female shooter Atkia Hasan Disha was picked by the federation.







Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) sent the names of eight athletes from five disciplines - archery, shooting, weightlifting, boxing and karate - for the Olympic wildcards





The 30-year-oldBangladesh's best rifle shooter failed to could not make the cut through qualifiers but the star shooters' Olympic dream is not quite over as Baki said he is keeping his fingers crossed for a wildcard entry into the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.





"Considering my previous achievements and performance I am confident toget Tokyo Olympics ticket through wildcard. I am ahead in world ranking so I am hopeful for Tokyo Olympics if everything gets all right." Baki told The Asian Age recently.







Baki failed to cross the first hurdle at Rio Olympics as he fell short in the qualification round of men's 10m Air Rifle event. He finished 25th, out of 50, shooters, scoring 621.2 points.





"I think my performance in Rio Olympics was not bad at all as I almost reached in the qualification. If I scored 627 points I think I could move to final. If I get wildcard finally for Tokyo Olympics My target is to reach final." Baki added.



Bangladesh famed shooter Baki from Bangladesh Navy who is currently staying at home at his hometown Gazipur also said mediation is the key for the success in Shooting.





"Condition adjustment is a big factor in shooting. I think the shooting game is totally a mentally game. You need full concentration in this sport and that is why I regularly keep mediation as a part of my preparation." Baki said.







Due to the concerns over the coronavirus outbreak Baki missed sevaral international events which was postponed recently. The 2020 ISSF World Cup that was to be held at the DrKarni Singh shooting range in New Delhi scheduled from March 15-26, was cancelled.







Two more shooting world cups scheduled in Germany and Azerbaijan was also cancelled.







The ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol was to be held in Munich, Germany, from June 2-9 while The ISSF Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun World Cup was scheduled in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 22 to July 3.







