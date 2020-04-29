Narayanganj sees highest daily surge in coronavirus cases









A record number of 84 people, including 18 members of a health worker’s family, were infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, said sources at the Civil Surgeon office.





The members of the health worker’s family who were found positive for Covid-19 are residents of Delpara in Fatullah.





The health worker identified as Shilpi Akhter used to collect samples from Covid-19 suspects at the Civil Surgeon office.





Shilpi’s parents, brother, sister and cousins were among those infected, the sources said, adding that the health worker, however, tested negative.

Samples of 160 people were collected in the last 24 hours and of them 84 tested positive, said they said.





With this, a total of 742 people have so far infected with coronavirus in the district which has seen 42 deaths.

