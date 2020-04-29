Covid-19: Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh









The global death toll from the coronavirus has reached 217,970 as of Wednesday morning.

Besides, it has so far infected 3,138,115 people around the world after the highly infectious virus was first reported in China in December last, according to Worldometer.

Of them, 1,964,375 are currently being treated and 56,965 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 955,770 people have recovered from Covid-19 disease.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 6,462 coronavirus cases and 155 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

