Another cop tests coronavirus positive in Chattogram









Another policeman was found infected with coronavirus in Chattogram in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, said Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi.

The policeman, aged about 50, is posted at Dampara Police Lines of the city.

Besides, five other people tested positive for coronavirus in the division during the period and of them, two were infected twice, said the civil surgeon on Tuesday night.





Samples of 100 people were sent to the Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) and of them, six people, including the policeman, were diagnosed with the coronavirus, he said.





Currently, the number of coronavirus cases in the district is 67.

