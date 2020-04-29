Cop, nurse among four test positive for coronavirus in Faridpur









Four people, including a policeman and a nurse, have tested positive for coronavirus in Faridpur, raising the total number of cases in the district to 12.





Superintendent of Police Md Alimuzzaman said the police member, 28, is from Krishnanagar in Sadar upazila. He recently came from Dhaka.





The nurse, 42, of Bhanga Hospital and its two staff members are from different areas in Bhanga upazila, he added.





Bhanga Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Mohsin Uddin Farid said a medical team from Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH) went to patients’ houses to collect the samples of their family members.

