145 samples tested; one diagnosed with Covid-19 in Kishoreganj





One person tested positive for coronavirus in Kishoreganj in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, raising hope among people in their fight against the virus.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Mujibur Rahman said samples of 149 people were sent for lab testing on Friday and reports of 145 samples were received on Tuesday night which confirmed only one person was infected with coronavirus.





Four other samples were found invalid, he said, adding that with the newly affected one, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 177 in the district.





The person who is infected with the virus is from Sadar upazila, the civil surgeon added.

So far, three persons, who were infected with coronavirus from the district, have made recovery from Covid-19.

