Australia marks Cook anniversary under lockdown





On 29 April 1770, explorer James Cook arrived in Australia. He would later claim the region for the British crown.





But celebrations in Australia for the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook's voyage are to be a muted affair.





This is mainly down to the coronavirus lockdown but there is also rising unease over marking the "discovery" of a land already inhabited for millennia.





Captain Cook is acknowledged as one of the world's greatest explorers but his legacy has been questioned by many.





The 200th anniversary was a very different affair, with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh travelling to Australia to join the celebrations.





The government has been forced to shelve its A$48.7m (£25.5m; $31.7m) commemorations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





These included a replica of the HMS Endeavour, Captain Cook's Royal Navy vessel, circumnavigating Australia.





"As the 250th anniversary nears we want to help Australians better understand Captain Cook's historic voyage and its legacy for exploration, science and reconciliation," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last year.





But the April voyage was scrapped last month amid mounting pressure due to the coronavirus. The vessel is expected to sail down the West Australian coast to Perth later in the year.





Other events to be cancelled or moved online include exhibitions and commemoration ceremonies.

Leave Your Comments