Man killed by ‘elder brother’ in Khulna





A man was killed reportedly by his elder brother over a land dispute at Gazipur village in Terokhada upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Islam Sheikh, 33, son of Shahjahan Sheikh of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Mostafa Kamal, officer-in-charge of Terokhada Police Station, said Islam Sheikh and his elder brother Jamil Sheikh had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land.

Around 9pm, both the siblings locked into an altercation over the issue and at one stage, Jamil hit Islam with a sharp weapon, leaving him injured.

The injured was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.









