Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan dies









Indian National Award-winning actor died in Mumbai after battling a medical complication arising from colon infection. He was 53.





He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan, reports Gulf News.





News of his death was confirmed by Khan's publicist.





"'I trust, i have surrendered'"; these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen," Khan's spokesperson stated.





"It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'," the spokesperson added.





News of Khan's death was also confirmed by director and close friend of Khan’s Shoojit Sircar.





“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. i will always be proud of you. We shall meet again,” said Sircar, saluting Khan on social media.





They both worked together in the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Piku’. He also mentioned that his wife Suthapa Sikdar found alongside her husband.





Khan, who spent most of 2018 and 2019 battling high-grade neuroendocrine tumour in London, is one of India’s finest actors who understood the syntax and grammar of Hollywood films.

