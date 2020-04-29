Ban home going during Eid-ul-Fitr: BJKS





Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS), a passenger welfare forum, on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to impose restriction on going home during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr vacation to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.





BJKS Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury made the call in a media statement.





Nearly three crore people go home from the capital and other major cities of the country during Eid vacation, he said adding, “Coronavirus may transmit sharply if people travel to their village homes this time.”





Indonesia has imposed a ban on home going during Eid in a bid to curb coronavirus spread, said Mozammel adding, “It’s necessary to ban going home.”





Besides, local administrations like Upazila Nirbahi Officers, Upazila Chairmen, Union Parishad Chairmen, UP members also can take steps so that people cannot enter villages, he added.





He also emphasized strengthening monitoring by law enforcers including highway police and district police to prevent people from using private vehicles, goods-laden vehicles for movement during Eid season.





The government has already extended general holidays until May 5.





All the educational institutions as well as public transportation have been shut to contain the virus from spreading further.





Bangladesh has so far reported 163 fatalities and 7,103 coronavirus cases.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians, on Wednesday said altogether 440 frontline physicians got infected during their fight against coronavirus.

