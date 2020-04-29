Another special flight to bring back Bangladesh citizens from Delhi May 5





The government has arranged another special flight on Delhi-Dhaka route on May 5 (Tuesday) to bring back Bangladesh nationals who got stuck in India amid countrywide lockdown there due to coronavirus.





This will be operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday.





Those who are not getting tickets for May 2 fligt, can now plan to travel on May 5 flight, said the High Commission.





The High Commission is in touch with the concerned authorities both in Bangladesh and India for early repatriation of those who want to return to Bangladesh.





However, authorities have discouraged international travel considering the cross-border spread of Coronavirus.





The government earlier arranged three more special flights to bring back Bangladeshi nationals, who got stuck in Indian cities Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai amid lockdown there due to coronavirus, in three batches on May 1-3.





National flag carrier Biman Bangaladesh Airlines will operate the special flights in coordination with Bangladesh Missions in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.





The Kolkata-Dhaka flight will be operated on May 1 and Delhi-Dhaka flight on May 2 while Mumbai-Dhaka flight on May 3.





A total of 996 stranded Bangladeshis returned from Delhi and Chennai by six special flights so far, said Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.





So far, nearly 1,000 (one thousand) Bangladeshis, stranded in Indian cities because of the lockdown since March 25, returned home by air and land routes with assistance of Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati and Agartala, said the High Commission which has kept their efforts on to facilitate the return of more Bangladeshis who are still stuck up in India.





Leave Your Comments