One dengue case reported in 24hrs





One new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





A daily update from DGHS said three patients are being treated at hospitals in the capital for dengue.





Since the beginning of this year, 295 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 292 had been discharged from hospitals.





Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people the country in 2019.





