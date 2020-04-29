Accreditation Council mourns death of Prof Jamilur Reza









Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) has mourned the death of Professor Dr. Jamilur Reza Choudhury, one of the part-timemembers of BAC.



The Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation council, Professor Mesbah uddin Ahmed conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members of the renowned civil engineer and educationist.



He recalled the contribution of Prof. Choudhury for devising activities for establishing accreditation practices in the higher education institutions in Bangladesh.



All Members and Secretary of BAC also expressed deep shock at the demise of this educationist.



The Ekushe Padak recipient Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passed away on 28 April 2020. (Press release)

