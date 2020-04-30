Diner Sheshe





"In 2007, I was doing a summer course abroad. A girl there was dating Nick- we met through her. He was this handsome blonde surfer who'd drive my friends and I to the beach every now and then.





Two years later, I left for university. Just as I was moving into my dorm, he popped up- turns out he was my senior! All through undergrad, we barely spoke- he was dating someone else and even tried to set me up with his friend!





We remained friends, but then he graduated. We didn't speak much for the next 3 years. But we met again at an alumni reunion-we drank and danced together, and even had a little kiss on the dance floor! We then sat at the bar and chatted- apparently he'd crushed on me all along but never knew I felt the same.





Then one day, he messaged saying, 'I'm in NY, if you're around, and want to catch up (platonically of course) let me know!' I was annoyed that he said platonically, but went anyway. We picked up right where we left off-we spoke until sunrise and kissed again. He told me that he only said platonically because he was afraid I was dating already!





That night, we decided to give it a shot. 4 months in, we planned a family dinner, or so I thought. few months of dating, but instead of being terrified, I was elated- that's the moment I knew.





The best part was how well we got on with each other's families. My parents were in awe of his love for indian culture and tolerance for green chillies! And after 13 long years of back and forth, we finally had our fairytale wedding 2 months ago where we celebrated both our cultures.





It's only been 2 months, and life's been great. We love skiing and camping together, but we also have our Netflix nights. We have our fair share of fights and door slamming too, but we can't stay apart for over 10 minutes- then we just burst out laughing and cuddle.





I'm not much of a believer in destiny, but just how we found our way back, makes me believe. We went from beach buds to 'platonic' to me marrying the hot senior, and he, the hot junior. Lucky, isn't he?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

