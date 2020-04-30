Maize growers happy due to bumper yield

Char farmers of Kazipur and Sarishabari upazilas of Sirajganj and Jamalpur districts spending busy times cutting and collecting maize as bumper yield gave them hope to gachieve big profit. -AA



Char farmers of Kazipur and Sarishabari upazilas of Sirajganj and Jamalpur districts respectively have made handsome profit due to bumper production of maize and good prices of the produces in this season.





The Char areas are Munsurnagar,Takani,Natuarpara, Dighulichar, Subgachhachar, Nisch-intopur, Rupshachar, Chhinnachar, Shaldahchar of Kazipur upazila and Sataria, Char Rowha, Adra, Pugaldigha, Malipara, Tarakandi, Manikputol, Nanduniachar of Sarishabari upazila where maize grew well.





Around 10,000 growers of Kazipur upazila cultivated maize on 2410 hectares of land where as the target was 1710 hectares, said sources of Kazipur upazila agriculture office. The growers harvested around 27,000 tonnes of maize as per 50 maunds yield from each bigha cultivation of the crop, sources said.





On the other hand a good number of farmers of five char areas under Sarishabari upazila cultivated maize on around 1535 hectares of land while its target was 950 hectares, said the sources of the Sarishabari upazila agriculture office.





Traders from different districts including Dhaka, Bogra, Narayanganj are busy in purchasing maize at a price of Tk. 800-Tk900 per maund from makeshift markets at Natuarpara, Shaldah of Kazipur and Aramnagar , Adra , Baushi Bazar of Sarishabari, said the growers.





"I cultivated maize on 40 decimals land and harvested 60 maunds of maize spending Tk 15,000 and earned Tk 55,000 by selling the produce," Abdur Rahim of Mansurnagar said, adding, "I got neat profit of Tk. 40,000 from the cultivation."







Another farmer Al-Amin of village Dokkhin Malipara of Paghaldigha said he cultivated the crop on one bigha of land and spent Tk 20,000 for the cultivation. He produced 50 maunds of the agro item from the one bigha cultivation and sold it for Tk 48,000 at local markets, he added. "I am very happy as I have made over hundred percent profit from maize cultivation", he added.





"If the government provides loan to us with low interest, we will be able to produce the item without any financial constraint and make more profit", said a number of growers of both upazilas.







"The farmers were able to get good yield of their produce due to favourable weather. Besides, the Jamuna left silt deposit on their sandy lands in the last monsoon that helped grow maize well", said Abdullah -Al -Mamun, agriculture officer of Sarishabari upazila.





---Sahidul Islam Nirab, Sarishabari





