Mobile court fines for making fake sanitizers

Mobile court in Bogura seizing fake sanitizers and fining factory owners in Bogura town on Wednesday. -AA



A mobile court conducted a drive at a Sanitizer and a Semai making factory at Matidali and Brindabon-para areas of Bogura town and fined, at TK. 1.5 lakh on Wednesday noon.







Executive Magistrate of Bogura district administration GM Rashedul Islam and Acting Company Com-mander of RAB-12 Assi-stant Superintendant of Police Rowshan Ali led the mobile court with RAB-12 personnel.







RAB and District Administration sources said that acting on a tip-off, the court conducted a mobile court at the factory of "Finix Hand Sanitizer" and found that found that the owner of the factory had been making unauthorised sanitizers and the court then fined the owner of the factory Mottakim Dolon, son of Late Chan Mia of the same area at Tk. 1 lakh and he will be jailed for a year if he fails to pay the fined money.



Contrary, the court also conducted a drive at "Semai Making Factory" and found that the labours had been making Semai in an unhygienic environment and then fined the owner of the factory Aminul Islam at Tk. 50 thousand on Consumer Right Preservation Act.





---AA Correspondent, Bogura

















Leave Your Comments