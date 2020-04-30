'China is going to regret its deeds'

Chinese President Xi Jinping



Western geopolitical experts have commented that China is going to regret some of its inauspicious deeds soon. A number of global leaders have meanwhile called upon international organizations to investigate China's role in deliberately or unwillingly unleashing the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.





Different foreign media outlets and newspapers have in the meantime expressed the presumption that Covid 19 is China's one of the biological weapons which inadvertently got released from Chinese laboratories.





Most of the foreign affairs analysts hold the opinion that the worldwide contagion of coronavirus could have been restrained if travel ban was imposed on China at the very beginning. Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are now facing a time of reckoning.







Many had already been warning for years that China represented a dire threat to the world order, but Xi's mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent evasion of responsibility are looking like the straw that broke the international community's back, say Western observers of China.





China may still sound confident, but this is a brash cover-up for serious domestic concerns.





China was forced to delay the so-called "two sessions", the annual National People's Congress (NPC) that was due to take place in early March, as well as the meeting of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). This highly choreographed event rubber stamps government decisions and its budget.





News coverage on Covid 19 has over and over again requested the Chinese authorities to come up with a categorical statement on the coronavirus issue.







Moreover, it is being presumed that China has perhaps invented coronavirus antidote which is not being disclosed to the rest of the world.





