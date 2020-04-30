Tahsan's musical memorabilia auctioned for Tk 7.5 lakh



Country's heartthrob singer, musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan has donated his musical memorabilia for a Facebook Live auction which garnered Tk 7.5 lakh for COVID-19 victims in Bangladesh on Monday night, reports UNB.





The auction 'package' for the highest bidder included the original Master DAT (Digital Audio Tape) copy of Tahsan's first solo-album "Kothopokothon", the original handwritten lyrics of his immensely popular song "Irsha" and an invitation to Tahsan's home to experience a dinner with him along with a live performance by the singer himself on his piano for four persons.





Winner of the auction was identified as Amin Hasan who won the auction by bidding the highest amount. The base bidding price was Tk 3 lakh.





The auctioned money goes to BRAC, the charity organization Tahsan selected. BRAC's Executive Director Asif Saleh attended the video conference and acknowledged the donation with gratitude.





Explaining his motive behind choosing BRAC, Tahsan said "BRAC is very close to my heart where I spent four years of my teaching career as a faculty member at Brac University. Also, today (Monday, April 27) marked the 84th birthday of BRAC's founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, so this is my token of respect to the legend as well."





Asif Saleh thanked Tahsan, informing that a total of 5,000 families will be provided with foods for two weeks with this donated amount.





Auction 4 Action, a new charity auction platform initiated by social influencer Arif R Hossain and renowned photographer Prito Reza, arranged the auction on Monday 11 pm via video conference which was broadcast live on Facebook.







Tahsan's ex-bandmates at the band Black, Jon Kabir and Mehmood Afridi Tony, also joined the online programme as special guests, which thrilled the band's fans as the three of them came up together after a long time.





On April 22, Bangladesh's superstar cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's World Cup 2019 bat was auctioned for Tk 20 lakh at the same platform, and many more stars have committed to participate in more auctions in the upcoming days, the auctioneers announced on the official Facebook page of Auction 4 Action.





