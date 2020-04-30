Bappy waiting to give his best



It has been almost a month since film actor BappyChowdhury went into home quarantine. He has never been stuck home for this long. The Business Standard reached out to him to talk about his experience during this time of distress.





"Throughout my career, I have never spent such a long time stuck inside," BappyChowdhury stated. "Even when I had no shooting, I would go out at least twice a day. But now that has become impossible, so I'm staying home and trying to enjoy the time."





When asked about his routine, he explained that he is trying to maintain a stable sleep schedule since he has to wake up on time to exercise. "I'm doing my chores myself," he said, adding, "Everything that can be called housework, I'm doing all of them."





However, even after doing housework, he is taking time out for entertainment. He has been shuffling though Netflix a lot and the most recent series he watched is 'Dark'. Bappy has watched a few movies as well, and he likes to read book regularly. In the meantime, Happy is trying to read scripts of his upcoming films.





"This is such a stressful time that I cannot focus on anything," he admitted to the correspondent. "I'm worrying about coronavirus constantly. But since I have isolated myself in my home, I'm calling my friends and acquaintances and requesting them to stay home too," the young actor stated. "During this predicament, it is most important to stay home."





BappyChowdhury is trying to stand beside the underprivileged people as well. "We have to survive as a community," he said while speaking about the pandemic. "So, I'm doing everything in my power to help them. I am sending help through my fan club. Aside from that, I'm also trying to help the people in show business industry who need the help right now."





Before the coronavirus pandemic spread, Bappy was shooting for an upcoming film named 'Secret Agent', where Ushno Khan is casted opposite him. But the shooting was halted midway. BappyChowdhury and ApuBiswas's movie 'ShoshurbariJindabad' was set to release this March, but it was also postponed. There has not been any information on when the movie will be released.







