Alamgir with makeup artistes



The general audience is always fascinated by the way the hero-heroine looks in the film. The artiste's face shines with the touch of the makeup artiste's brush.







In each film, a makeup artist and three to four others work as his assistant. He gets one and a half thousand taka per day as remuneration. Assistants get 5 to 6 hundred taka.





There has been a recession in the film for a long time. Work has been reduced by 80 percent. That is why the number of makeup artistes has also decreased. At one time 120 makeup artists were working in the Bangladesh film arena.







Of these, about 50 are currently working. Shooting has stopped due to coronavirus outbreak. That's why there are about 35 makeup artists in crisis right now.





Veteran actor Alamgir is standing by these artists. Alamgir handed over a check to the leaders of the Film Makeup Artistes' Association on Monday, said the president of the association Shamsul Islam.





Shamsul Islam said, "Thank you very much Alamgirvai, they have stood by us. Alamgirvai handed us a check. With the money you have given, our endangered members will be able to survive for a while in this emergency."





Shamsul Islam added, "At present, no one has any job in the cinema world. The condition of our films has been bad for a long time. I can't say how our makeup artists will survive. Everyone please pray for us."





Earlier, filmmakers Ferdous, Purnima and Nipun stood by the makeup artistes. These star artistes think that no one will suffer from starvation if they stand next to the person who is in trouble.

