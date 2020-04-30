Ed refuses to take govt money to pay pub staff





'The Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran will not furlough any of his staff from his pub 'Bertie Blossoms'. The singer who partly owns the bar with his longtime manager Stuart Camp will be using his personal fortune to prop up Bertie Blossoms in west London.







Bertie Blossoms was forced to close its doors to the public in March when the UK went into lockdown to avoid the spread of Covid-19. The closing of the bar lead to waiters, bar staff, chefs and kitchen assistants, out of work for the foreseeable future.







The singer had the option of furloughing staff using the new scheme which sees the government pay 80 percent of an individual's salary, while the company had to pay the additional 20 percent.







According to a spokesman, Ed Sheeran confirmed that he will not access any government scheme of any kind, including furloughing, grants, loans and so on. Bertie Blossoms was named after Ed's wife Cherry Seaborn and Stuart's girlfriend Liberty.





Leave Your Comments